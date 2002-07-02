© 2022 New England Public Media

Retired Navy Capt. Peter Huchthausen

Fresh Air
Published July 2, 2002 at 12:00 AM EDT

Retired Navy Capt. Peter Huchthausen wrote the book K19: The Widowmaker: The Secret Story of the Soviet Nuclear Submarine. This true story of a barely averted catastrophe aboard a nuclear-powered submarine has been adapted into a film of the same name starring Harrison Ford. Huchthausen served as technical director on the film. On July 4, 1961, the sub was taking part in a military exercise in the North Atlantic. A pipeline in a reactor's cooling system ruptured. In a race against time, the crew worked to improvise a repair. Until now, the story has been kept secret. Huchthausen served as naval attaché in Moscow from 1987 to 1990. The movie opens nationwide on July 19.

