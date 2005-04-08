'Lipstick & Dynamite,' Grappling with the Truth

Los Angeles Times critic Kenneth Turan reviews Lipstick & Dynamite, a new documentary about the brash and brassy women wrestlers of the '40s, '50s and '60s.

What makes Lipstick different from the usual worshipful sports documentary is that director Ruth Leitman allows a glimpse of the unvarnished and unsanitized -- how rough, rowdy and raucous these women's world could be. The stories aren't pretty, but they're true to life.

