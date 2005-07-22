Be careful what you wish for, it might ruin the movie you're in. Lincoln Six-Echo and Jordan Two-Delta are cloistered clones desperate to breathe the sweet air of freedom.

But once they make good on their escape, The Island collapses like a punctured balloon.

Because The Island is directed by world class noisemaker Michael Bay, it's a very loud punctured balloon.

Chases, crashes and explosions are thick on the land in the second half of this movie. These are expertly done, but their lack of connection to what was once a coherent story leave you feeling pummeled rather than exhilarated.

