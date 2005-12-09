The Man Behind 'King Kong'

Listen Listen • 0:00

Writer Mark Cotta Vaz's new book is Living Dangerously: The Adventures of Merian C. Cooper, Creator of King Kong.

Cooper was an explorer, war hero, filmmaker and cinema pioneer who brought King Kong to the silver screen. This new biography of Cooper tells of a larger-than-life personality who created a larger-than-life gorilla.

Author Vaz has written several other books about Hollywood productions, including The Art of Star Wars: Episode II Attack of the Clones and Behind the Mask of Spider-Man.

