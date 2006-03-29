The Guitar, Alive and Well
In the age of the sampler, three innovative guitar players are taking their instruments to new heights: Richard Leo Johnson, Dominic Frasca, and Jonas Hellborg.
Johnson taught himself 12-string guitar. Frasca has translated the music of Steve Reich and Philip Glass. And Sweden's Hellborg leads his own trio, in which he plays bass.
The Albums
Richard Leo Johnson: The Legend of Vernon McAlister on Cuniform
Dominic Frasca: Deviations
Jonas Hellborg: Kali's Son
Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.