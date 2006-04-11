MySpace Adds a Security Monitor

MySpace, the popular social-networking Web site, has hired a former prosecutor from the Justice Department to patrol the site and educate its users. Hemanshu Nigam also has helped Microsoft develop security and child-safety strategies.

For the site's more than 68 million members, MySpace is a place to create online profiles, share music, pictures and details of their lives, and chat with other members. But many parents and school officials say it's a haven for child molestors and predators who can misuse personal information.

Chris Gaither, who has been covering the story for The Los Angeles Times, speaks to Michele Norris about Nigam and MySpace.

