Puzzle master Will Shortz quizzes one of our listeners, and has a challenge for everyone at home.

Challenge for April 9, 2006: From Michael Shteyman of Baltimore, Maryland: Name two drink orders you might make at a tavern. Each is a single word. Read these two words one after another, and you'll get a familiar two-word phrase that names something you never want to be seen in. What is it?

Answer: Mug/Shot

Winner: Susan Fischer of Kitakyushu, Japan.

Challenge for April 16, 2006: This week's challenge comes from Lewis Sergeant of Portland, Oregon: Think of a six-letter word for a common household activity. Change the second letter to the following letter of the alphabet, and you will have the name of a well-known American entertainer. This is the person's full name as he or she is popularly known. And a hint: This person is still performing today. What is the word and who is this entertainer?

