Cartoonist Luckovich Welcomes Second Pulitzer

Judges for the Pulitzer Prize Monday cited The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Mike Luckovich "for his powerful cartoons on an array of issues, drawn with a simple but piercing style." It's a second prize for Luckovich, who was also honored in 1995.

Luckovich tells Dave Davies that he thinks one of the cartoons that may have helped him win the Pulitzer was a pointed comment on the number of American soldiers killed at war in Iraq. It was an emotional cartoon for Luckovich to draw, and he says he got a flood of both positive and negative response to it.

