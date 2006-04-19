© 2022 New England Public Media

Using DNA to Plumb Human Ancestry

Published April 19, 2006 at 11:00 AM EDT
Cover

Nicholas Wade, science reporter for The New York Times, examines what we've learned about our human ancestors using the latest techniques in DNA analysis in his new book, Before the Dawn: Recovering the Lost History of Our Ancestors.

The data being analyzed by researchers and detailed in Wade's book has offered clues to such developments as the emergence of language, the development of clothing and domestication of animals.

