High in the mountains of Tibet, a life-and-death struggle has been raging nearly unnoticed for decades. It involves roving groups of poachers, a small band of volunteers, and antelope that once numbered in the millions.

The region's story has inspired a Chinese film, Kekexili: Mountain Patrol. NPR's Bob Mondello calls it an environmental thriller.

