Bacon Takes the Direct Approach in 'Loverboy'

Kevin Bacon is making his big-screen directorial debut with Loverboy.

The film stars his real-life wife, Kyra Sedgwick, as an obsessed mother who refuses to allow her son exposure to the outside world. Their children Sosie and son Travis are also in the picture.

Bacon also managed to assemble a cast that includes Matt Dillon, Marisa Tomei, Oliver Platt and Campbell Scott.

He talks with Liane Hansen about his directing style and how he chooses film projects.

