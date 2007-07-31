© 2022 New England Public Media.

Actor Paul Rudd, Rewriting the Commandments

Published July 31, 2007 at 11:00 AM EDT
In just over a decade, Paul Rudd has gone from swoon bait (as the Mr. Knightley clone in <em>Clueless</em>) to deadpan scene-stealer in films like this summer's <em>Knocked Up.</em> He keeps up a theater career, as well — most recently starring opposite Julia Roberts in Broadway's <em>Three Days of Rain.</em>
Paul Rudd, who co-starred in Knocked Up and The 40 Year Old Virgin, produced and stars in the new independent film The Ten — a series of irreverent vignettes that reinterpret the Ten Commandments for a modern audience.

Rudd also stars in the upcoming movie I Could Never Be Your Woman, with Michelle Pfeiffer. His other films include Clueless, Anchorman and The Cider House Rules, and he's been seen on TV's Friends and Reno 911!.

