'Californication' Star David Duchovny

Actor David Duchovny stars in the new Showtime series Californication, which is basically about a lot of sex. (Duchovny plays a novelist with a taste for women.)

The actor, who's best known for his role as Agent Fox Mulder on the TV's The X-Files, earned an undergraduate degree from Princeton University and a graduate degree in English Lit at Yale University.

This interview first aired on April 20, 2005.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.