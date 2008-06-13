© 2022 New England Public Media.

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Steve Carell Gets Real and Gets 'Smart'

Fresh Air
Published June 13, 2008 at 9:43 AM EDT

Actor Steve Carell has elicited laughs with his deadpan humor in films like Little Miss Sunshine and The 40 Year Old Virgin.

Now, the star of NBC's The Office takes on a vintage role for the summer blockbuster season: Carell plays the always eager Agent Maxwell Smart in Get Smart, based on the 1960s television cult classic.

Carell talks with Fresh Air's Terry Gross about awkward moments on film and his unexpected fame.

This interview was originally broadcast on Oct. 24, 2007.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.