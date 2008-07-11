'Generation Kill' Takes TV To The War Zone

Now that The Wire has finished its run, those looking to get their David Simon fix will be tuning into HBO's new seven-part miniseries Generation Kill about the first wave of Marines that engaged in combat in the Iraq war.

Generation Kill is based on Evan Wright's bestselling book about the 1st Reconnaissance Battalion during the six-week assault on Baghdad in 2003.

The series, which was produced and co-written by Simon and Ed Burns, debuts July 13.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.