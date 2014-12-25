Dog Races To Catch Up With Ambulance

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A paramedic in Brazil had seen a lot in his 19 years on the job, but never this - a dog in a race to catch up with his ambulance. The dog's owner had a seizure and was being rushed to the hospital. The pooch was left behind, but determined to catch up. The animal chased the ambulance until the crew stopped and let the dog climb in where the patient was conscious and aware that his dog had caught up. In sickness and in health, really man's best friend.