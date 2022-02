Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame To Induct 2020's Honorees

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony is tonight. Here is our 30-second version. Depeche Mode.

DEPECHE MODE: (Singing) I just can't get enough.

MARTIN: The Doobie Brothers.

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS: (Singing) Whoa, China Grove.

MARTIN: Whitney Houston.

WHITNEY HOUSTON: (Singing) Oh, I want to dance with somebody.

MARTIN: Nine Inch Nails.

NINE INCH NAILS: (Singing) Head like a hole

MARTIN: Notorious B.I.G.

THE NOTORIOUS BIG: (Rapping) And if you don't know, now you know.

MARTIN: And T. Rex.

T REX: (Singing) Get it on. Bang a gong.

