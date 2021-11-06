Jan. 6 subpoena tracker: Here's who the House panel wants to hear from

Updated February 15, 2022 at 5:22 PM ET

The Democratic-led House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has issued subpoenas to a few dozen individuals, including former Trump administration officials and organizers behind the Jan. 6 rally held before the deadly siege.

The committee first sent subpoenas to ex-Trump strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, ex-White House deputy chief of staff for communications Dan Scavino and Kash Patel, who was chief of staff to then-acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, among others.

Another recent batch of subpoenas were sent to allies of former President Donald Trump, including Roger Stone and Alex Jones, who both spoke at and promoted rallies in Washington, D.C., ahead of the attack on the Capitol.

The panel has delayed many of its scheduled depositions for witnesses engaged in talks with the committee. In addition, some named and unnamed witnesses have already turned over records and taken part in interviews or depositions, but the committee is declining to publicly name those cooperating for now.

But Bannon, who was not part of the Trump administration on Jan. 6, has refused to cooperate on the grounds of executive privilege, a legal shield used to protect presidential conversations and records. The Justice Department has since charged him with contempt of Congress.

Also, the panel — alongside the National Archives agency — is in the midst of fighting a lawsuit from Trump seeking to block the release of certain records.

The committee has also issued orders to 35 tech companies to preserve records, plus document requests to eight federal agencies and 15 social media companies.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...