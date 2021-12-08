Just in time for the holiday season: cookie-flavored wine

DEBBIE ELLIOTT, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Debbie Elliott. If you never have Oreos without a glass of milk, your life may be improving because now you can have Oreos inside a glass of wine instead. Oreo Thins has partnered with Barefoot wine to create a cookie-flavored red blend this season. Maybe we'll leave Santa a glass of Oreo wine instead of milk next to the stockings this year. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.