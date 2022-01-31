Jazz Night in America: On the List

Updated April 4, 2022 at 1:13 PM ET

Jazz Night in America is a radio and video documentary series that goes deep on stories across the jazz diaspora. On the List shakes loose our staff's favorite new releases every month — from traditional tunes to avant-garde adventures to electronic experiments, we'll keep our ears open in order to present you with a selection of the genre's newly-mined gems. These songs represent just a small sampling of the music released by jazz artists around the world; we hope that as we share our discoveries you feel inspired to embark on your own exploration of what's new. (If you'd like to hear the music featured on Jazz Night in America, we've got that, too.)

Our favorites from March 2022.

Cécile McLorin Salvant, "Moon Song"

Julieta Eugenio, "Efes"

Ilhan Ersahin, Dave Harrington, Kenny Wollesen, "Even As You Smile"

Gerald Clayton feat. Charles Lloyd, "Peace Invocation"

Mark Turner, "Lincoln Heights"

Brad Mehldau (feat. Chris Thile), "Tom Sawyer"

Marcus Strickland (feat. Christie Dashiell), "Matter"

Julius Rodriguez, "Gift of the Moon"

Charles Stepney, "Step on Step"

Walter Smith III, "Shine"

Joel Ross, "DOXOLOGY (Hope)"

Theo Croker "Fair Trade - Live in Paris"

säje, Amber Navran, "Dusk Baby (Amber Navran Remix)"

Joey Alexander, "Promise of Spring"

EJ Strickland, Immanuel Wilkins, Joel Ross, Lydia Harrell, Michael King, "Language of the Unheard"

Christian McBride, "Brouhaha"

Ezra Collective, "May The Funk Be With You"

Naughty Professor, Weedie Braimah, "Rush Hour"

Mike Casey, "Click Bait"

Slug, Axian, Soul Food Horns, "Through the Elements"

Sam Greenfield, Mark Lettieri, "Homeroom Crush - Furndware Session"

Santi & Tügçe, "Tiger's Den"

