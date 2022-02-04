© 2022 New England Public Media.

The Campbell Brothers: A Love Supreme

New England Public Media
Published February 4, 2022 at 1:55 PM EST
BOMBYX Center for Arts & Equity, Florence
Saturday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m.

"Sacred Steel" traces its roots to 1930’s church services where the steel guitar emerged as a more portable alternative to the church organ. Pedal steel guitarist Chuck Campbell is one of the finest in this tradition. More than fifty years ago, John Coltrane composed and recorded his most spiritual composition, “A Love Supreme.” The Campbell Brothers approach this major work with a new twist — the growling, wailing, shouting, singing and swinging voice of the steel guitar.

