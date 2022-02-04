The Campbell Brothers: A Love Supreme

BOMBYX Center for Arts & Equity, Florence

Saturday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m.

"Sacred Steel" traces its roots to 1930’s church services where the steel guitar emerged as a more portable alternative to the church organ. Pedal steel guitarist Chuck Campbell is one of the finest in this tradition. More than fifty years ago, John Coltrane composed and recorded his most spiritual composition, “A Love Supreme.” The Campbell Brothers approach this major work with a new twist — the growling, wailing, shouting, singing and swinging voice of the steel guitar.

