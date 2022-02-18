A look at the mental health challenges of community college students

Half of all college students in this country go to community college. They tend to be older and have more stressors: class, parenthood, family, work, the pandemic. And unlike four-year schools, community colleges often lack mental health services.

Host Scott Tong recently partnered with American Public Media and WBUR for a discussion about understanding and navigating the mental health gaps in community college. Watch the full video here.

