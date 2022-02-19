Fresh Air Weekend: W. Kamau Bell on Cosby; 'Succession' actor Matthew Macfadyen

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Cosby's legacy is a third rail conversation we need to have. W. Kamau Bell is ready: Bell's new Showtime documentary grapples with Bill Cosby's tainted legacy and his larger betrayal of the Black community. "It's just like: Why? Why do you have to be this guy?" Bell says.

'The Trojan Horse Affair' is Serial's best podcast since 'S-Town': In 2014, an anonymous whistleblower leaked a copy of a letter that allegedly revealed an Islamist plan to take over schools in one English city. A new podcast tells the story behind the fake document.

With 'Succession', Matthew Macfadyen finds himself a long way from Mr. Darcy: In 2005, the British actor played brooding aristocrat Mr. Darcy in the film adaptation of Pride & Prejudice. Now, he's Tom Wambsgans, a scheming Midwesterner on the HBO series Succession.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

