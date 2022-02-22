Bruce Cockburn: A 50th Anniversary Concert

Academy of Music

Saturday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m.

Bruce Cockburn is the Canadian musical legend who captures the essence of the human experience — while fiercely striving to make it better. His first album was mostly recorded in late 1969, and hit stores and airwaves in 1970, starting his long journey that continues to this day. The concert will include songs from each decade that he’s been making records in — 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, 90’s, 2000’s, 2010’s and maybe even the 2020’s.

