Culture To Do

Festival de Jerez 2022

New England Public Media
Published February 22, 2022 at 12:36 PM EST
Festival de Jerez 2022
Tuesday, Feb 22 – Friday, March 4

Gather with family and friends and take a virtual journey to Spain to the foremost Flamenco and Spanish Dance Festival in the world. Experience performances that reveal the broad diversity of flamenco including Maria Moreno in “More (No) More,” Ana Morales in” En la cuerda floja,” Rosario Toledo with Javier Galiana and Alba Haro in “Playeras” and more. Watch live or on demand. Single event tickets and festival passes are available.

Culture To Do