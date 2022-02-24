What Russia's attack on Ukraine means for security in Europe

NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg called Russia’s attack on Ukraine “a deliberate, cold-blooded and long-planned invasion” and accused Russia of “using force to try to rewrite history.”

Ukraine’s government reported airstrikes in several cities and Russian tanks and troops rolling across the border.

Here & Now‘s Eric Westervelt speaks with Constanze Stelzenmüller, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

