Love on every page: Why is there so much romance in young adult fiction?
Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with Juanita Giles, director of the Virginia Children’s Book Festival, about why romance features in so many books for young adults.
Young adult book recommendations from Juanita Giles
- “Monday’s Not Coming” by Tiffany Jackson
- “The Savage Song” by Victoria Schwab
- “All American Boys” by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely
- “A Monster’s Call” by Patrick Ness
- “Jackaby” by William Ritter
- “Challenger Deep” by Neal Shusterman
- “Wolf Moon” by C. D. Gorri
- “The Giver” by Lois Lowry
- “We’ll Never Be Apart” by Emiko Jean
- “Quiver” by Julia Watts
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.