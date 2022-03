Angus Chen, a cancer reporter at STAT, discusses research published in the academic medical journal Annals of Internal Medicine this week.

The research found that about 1 in 7 cases of breast cancer detected during screenings were false alarms, meaning genuine cases far exceeded what are referred to as overdiagnoses.

