© 2022 New England Public Media.

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Culture To Do

Berkshire Bach Society: Organist Renée Anne Louprette

New England Public Media
Published March 4, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST
220302-Renne-Louprette.jpg

Berkshire Bach Society: Organist Renée Anne Louprette

Unitarian Universalist Meeting House, Housatonic
Saturday, March 5 at 2 p.m.

The Berkshire Bach Society presents its first live concert of the 2022 season. Renée Anne Louprette will play a program of music by J.S. and C.P.E. Bach and Robert and Clara Schumann on an organ that has been called a "hidden gem." Bach scholar George Stauffer will join her to provide commentary about Bach's music, life, and legacy.

Learn more »

Tags

Culture To Do CULTURE TO DO