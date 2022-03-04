Berkshire Bach Society: Organist Renée Anne Louprette

Unitarian Universalist Meeting House, Housatonic

Saturday, March 5 at 2 p.m.

The Berkshire Bach Society presents its first live concert of the 2022 season. Renée Anne Louprette will play a program of music by J.S. and C.P.E. Bach and Robert and Clara Schumann on an organ that has been called a "hidden gem." Bach scholar George Stauffer will join her to provide commentary about Bach's music, life, and legacy.

