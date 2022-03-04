© 2022 New England Public Media.

Culture To Do

Danú

Published March 4, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST
220302-Danu.jpg

Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts, Storrs
Saturday, March 12 at 8 p.m.

For over two decades, the traditional Irish ensemble, Danú, has been taking its audience on a musical journey to their native Ireland. They are set to return to the Jorgensen stage on their highly anticipated St. Patricks Celebration Tour of the U.S. Danú's virtuosi musicians have performed around the globe and recorded seven critically acclaimed albums. Their high-energy performance and a mix of ancient Irish music and new repertoire will transport you overseas.

