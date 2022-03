The Labor Department reported Friday that the employers in the U.S. added 678,000 jobs in February, far above the hiring numbers from January, and exceeding analyst expectations.

The unemployment rate fell from 4% in January to 3.8% last month.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Mike Regan, senior editor at Bloomberg News.

