The international community may not be sending soldiers to counter Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Instead, they’ve launched unprecedented financial penalties against Russia.

So what impact will sanctions have on Russia’s economy?

“We may be looking at a stagflation. Low economic growth, but high inflation. I don’t know that that will happen,” Lipsky adds. “But the risk of that are all much higher now than they were two weeks ago.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the sanctions something else entirely.

This weekend he said they are ‘akin to an act of war.’

“That leaves us no choice but to take proportionately tough retaliatory measures,” Putin said.

Today, On Point: The economic front, in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Guests

Patricia Cohen, global economics correspondent for the New York Times. (@PatcohenNYT)

Josh Lipsky, director of the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center. (@joshualipsky)

Timothy Frye, professor of post-Soviet foreign policy at Columbia University. (@timothymfrye)

Also Featured

Kseniia Guliaeva, freshman at Wesleyan University, from St. Petersburg.

Related Reading

New York Times: “Economic Ties Among Nations Spur Peace. Or Do They?” — “Russia’s war in Ukraine is not only reshaping the strategic and political order in Europe, it is also upending long-held assumptions about the intricate connections that are a signature of the global economy.”

New York Times: “Russia Tried to Isolate Itself, but Financial Ties Called Its Bluff” — “The United States, Europe and their allies are not launching missiles or sending troops to push back against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, so they have weaponized the most powerful nonmilitary tool they have available: the global financial system.”

