A look at Russia's military as war in Ukraine continues

Russia appears to be broadening its military campaign in Ukraine, carrying out airstrikes on targets in the western part of the country. And Russian forces are continuing to move toward the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

Retired Brig. Gen. Kevin Ryan, who’s a senior fellow at Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center, discusses Russia’s military capabilities and how the war in Ukraine is unfolding.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.