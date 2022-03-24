President Biden will visit Poland, where more than 2 million Ukrainians have fled

More than 2 million Ukrainian refugees have fled to Poland since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began a month ago. President Biden is traveling to Poland Friday, following emergency summits in Brussels with NATO, the G-7, and the European Security Council.

We get the latest from Ali Velshi, MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent, who is in Warsaw.

