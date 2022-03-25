From screen to page and back again: David Duchovny's 'Truly Like Lightning'

For the full story, click here.

We revisit a conversation producer Emiko Tamagawa had with “The X-Files” actor David Duchovny about his novel “Truly Like Lightning,” which had its origins in an episode that Duchovny wrote for the show.

The novel is now out in paperback and Duchovny is developing a series based on the book for Showtime.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

