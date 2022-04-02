'Wait Wait' for April 2, 2022: With Not My Job guest Slash

This week's show was recorded remotely with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Slash and panelists Cristela Alonzo, Tom Papa and Maeve Higgins. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Oscar The Ouch!; The Sounds of Oval Office Silence; and Time Saving Button

Panel Questions

Call of Diaper Duty

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about three colors in the news, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We ask Slash about sashes

Slash is one of the greatest guitarists of all time, and while he knows his way around a fretboard, we've invited him here to answer three questions about sashes, specifically those presented at beauty pageants.

Panel Questions

What Lies Behind the Mask; Grand Old Key Party; and Fundamentals of Fun

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Undeliverable No More; MetalGear: Scents of War; and First Class Party Plane.

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict what will be the big story out of next year's Oscars.

