Ukrainian officials accuse Russian forces of committing war crimes in Bucha

Published April 4, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT

A disturbing picture is emerging from Ukraine as authorities accuse departing Russian forces of committing war crimes.

In Bucha, a town on the outskirts of Kyiv, local officials say dozens of civilians are buried in a mass grave. Photos show streets littered with bodies — some with hands tied behind their backs.

We get the latest on the ground from Michael Robinson Chavez, a photojournalist with our editorial partners at the Washington Post. He joins us from Mykolaiv.

