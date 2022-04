Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the United Nations Security Council Tuesday. He has said at least 300 people were “killed and tortured” by Russian forces in the town of Bucha, near Kyiv.

Host Celeste Headlee speaks to NPR’s Nathan Rott, who has been reporting in Bucha.

