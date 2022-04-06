© 2022 New England Public Media.

How the world has historically responded to genocide

Published April 6, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT
Body bags are lined up for identification by forensic personnel and police officers in the cemetery in Bucha, north of Kyiv, on April 6, 2022, after hundreds of civilians were found dead in areas from which Russian troops have withdrawn around Ukraine's capital, including the town of Bucha. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images)
The United States and the European Union are set to impose new sanctions against Russia in retaliation for alleged war crimes in Ukraine after the discovery of civilians apparently tortured and killed as Russians retreated from towns around Kyiv.

This week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia’s actions amount to genocide.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with historian Kenneth Davis, author of “Don’t Know Much About History” and most recently, “Strongman: The Rise of Five Dictators and the Fall of Democracy.”

