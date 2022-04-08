Danish Refugee Council meets Taliban leaders to talk about Afghan humanitarian aid, women's rights

As the world’s gaze is understandably turned to Ukraine, we check in on another humanitarian crisis: the one in Afghanistan. There, nearly 1 million people have been displaced and more than half the population — upwards of 24 million people — rely on humanitarian aid to survive.

More people in Afghanistan are experiencing emergency food insecurity than anywhere else in the world. Among the organizations on the ground there providing assistance is the Danish Refugee Council, in the region since 1999.

Charlotte Slente is the group’s secretary general and she just returned to Copenhagen from Kabul, where she was meeting with Taliban officials about the crisis there. She joins host Peter O’Dowd to discuss the crisis.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.