Western drought: What individuals can do to help

A few months ago, the water outlook in the West seemed to be improving. During the snowiest December on record, more than 200 inches of snow fell on the Sierra Nevada Mountains in California.

But the drought is back — and scientists say the West can expect another blistering wildfire season.

For how things look and what we can do about it, as the planet suffers the impacts of extreme climate change, host Anthony Brooks speaks with Andrew Schwartz, manager and lead scientist at the University of California Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.