Wimbledon to bar Russian and Belarussian players

Published April 21, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT

Wimbledon announced this week that it plans to stop players from Russia and Belarus from playing there this year, over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Given the profile of The Championships in the United Kingdom and around the world, it is our responsibility to play our part in the widespread efforts of government, industry, sporting and creative institutions to limit Russia’s global influence through the strongest means possible,” the tournament said in a statement.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with New York Times tennis correspondent Christopher Clarey.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.