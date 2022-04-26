The Silver Chord Bowl

The Academy of Music, Northampton

Sunday, April 24 at 2 p.m.

Now in its 38th year, this is the oldest and most respected collegiate a cappella showcase in the region. It begins with Northampton High School’s very own Northamptones, followed by performances from premier colleges and university groups around the Northeast including Berklee On The Vox, Tufts sQ!, Amherst College Zumbyes, MIT Ohms, UMass Dynamics and Smith College Notables. Hosted by Northampton Mayor-Elect Gina-Louise Sciarra and Smith College Professor of Music Steve Waksman, PhD.

