Global shockwaves of the Ukraine war could cause food crisis in Africa

Nations dependent on grain imports from Eastern Europe are especially vulnerable to the ripple effects of the war in Ukraine.

Fourteen countries in Africa get at least half their wheat from Russia or Ukraine. That led the president of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, to warn that the war could trigger a food crisis in Africa and “destabilize the continent.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Danielle Resnick, a fellow at the Brookings Institution.

