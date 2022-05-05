A women's rights attorney's rebuttal to Justice Alito's draft opinion on abortion

A draft Supreme Court opinion was leaked and published this week without a key part of the record: the dissenting opinion.

Supreme Court decisions, unless they are unanimous, are released with dissenting opinions from other justices that attempt to rebut the majority’s arguments.

For just such a rebuttal, host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Kathryn Kolbert, a women’s rights attorney who argued the Supreme Court case Planned Parenthood v. Casey in the ’90s that reaffirmed Roe and wrote the book “Controlling Women: What We Must Do Now to Save Reproductive Freedom.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.