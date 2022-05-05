© 2022 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A women's rights attorney's rebuttal to Justice Alito's draft opinion on abortion

Published May 5, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT
People hold up cardboard cutout of Supreme Court justices as they protest in reaction to the leak of the US Supreme Court draft abortion ruling on May 3, 2022 in New York. (Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images)
People hold up cardboard cutout of Supreme Court justices as they protest in reaction to the leak of the US Supreme Court draft abortion ruling on May 3, 2022 in New York. (Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images)

A draft Supreme Court opinion was leaked and published this week without a key part of the record: the dissenting opinion.

Supreme Court decisions, unless they are unanimous, are released with dissenting opinions from other justices that attempt to rebut the majority’s arguments.

For just such a rebuttal, host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Kathryn Kolbert, a women’s rights attorney who argued the Supreme Court case Planned Parenthood v. Casey in the ’90s that reaffirmed Roe and wrote the book “Controlling Women: What We Must Do Now to Save Reproductive Freedom.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.