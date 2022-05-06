© 2022 New England Public Media

Climate change action proving difficult in coal-centered Kentucky

Published May 6, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT

The United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says it’s not too late to make drastic changes to limit warming to only 1.5 degrees Celsius. Some of those drastic changes include deep emissions cuts and a major transition in the energy sector.

But in Kentucky, coal remains an important economic and energy generator and the reality of climate change is not one some lawmakers are willing to act on.

WFPL’s Ryan Van Velzer reports.

