U.S. women's soccer team scores off-field victory with pay equity deal

Published May 18, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT

An off-field victory Wednesday for the American women’s soccer team: After a years-long battle for pay equity with the men’s squad, the teams have closed a deal with the U.S. Soccer Federation that puts their salaries and bonuses on par.

Meredith Cash is covering the story for Business Insider and joins host Jane Clayson with the latest on the historical development.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

