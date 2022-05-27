'The police were doing nothing': Frustration mounts over response to Texas school shooting

Three days after an 18-year-old killed 19 kids and two teachers in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, we still don’t have a definitive timeline for what happened.

Now after two days of providing often conflicting information, local police have to answer for why the shooter was able to enter the school and spend nearly an hour inside before Border Patrol agents shot and killed him.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Rob Copeland, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal.

