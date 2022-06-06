© 2022 New England Public Media

NBA Finals tied 1-1 between Celtics and Warriors

Published June 6, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT

No NBA team has lost the first two games of the Finals at home and rallied to win the championship.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors were more than aware of this history on Sunday night after losing Game 1 to the Boston Celtics. And they came to play.

Led by Curry on the offensive end and Draymond Green on the defensive end, the Warriors tied the series at 1-1. Now, the series moves to Boston.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Howard Bryant of Meadowlark Media.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

