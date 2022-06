Opening the Stanley Park 2022 Summer Concert Series, Westfield

Sunday, June 5 at 6 p.m.

Listening to “Eight to the Bar” is a lot like driving along a time-warped highway precisely halfway between Count Basie’s Kansas City and Fats Waller’s Harlem, where the car radio picks up everything from Jumpin’ at the Woodside to the Andrews Sisters. Their material, like their outlandish wardrobes and onstage choreography, is a colorful mix of forties jazz and swing, fifties jump blues.

Learn more »